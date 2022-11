Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Celebs pay their last respects to Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanashi

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died from a heart attack at the age of 46 while he was working out in the gym. He is survived by his wife Alesia Raut and two children. Celebs such as Malaika Arora, Manish Goel, Amit Behl and others paid their last respects at his last rites. Take a look.