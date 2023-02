Image credit: Instagram/Twitter

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari spark off dating rumours again

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Suryanarayan are said to be the newest couple in the entertainment industry. The two love birds have been making news for their alleged romance. Since last year, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made headlines for their special posts for each other, appearances together and alleged dates. And now, their latest post is going viral too. The Tum Tum reel featuring Siddharth and Aditi has become the talk of the town with fans wishing for their wedding. Here's looking at their love story, their dating history and their PDA moments.