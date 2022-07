Siddharth

Buzz is that Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are one of the latest couples in the South. The two worked together in Maha Samudram where fans liked the chemistry. He warned paps not to click him when he stepped out of a Mumbai salon. As per rumours, even Aditi Rao Hydari was in the salon with him. Well, time will tell if Siddharth and Aditi are a couple or not.