Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Pandit Jagannath Guruji's prediction for the two

According to the astrologer, the combination of planets in the horoscopes of Sidharth and Kiara hints at a healthy married life. Sidharth, a Capricorn, and Kiara, a Leo, are believed to be a perfect match for each other. They are going to embrace a relationship which will be positively consuming both equally. With time, they will continue to maintain a good balance of trust and understanding between them, flourishing happiness and love that will garner peace and prosperity.