Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: A look at Mission Majnu's family

Actor Sidharth Malhotra belongs to a Punjabi family and hails from Delhi, India. He has a big Punjabi family and is madly in love with them. The handsome actor completed his schooling in Delhi in Don Bosco School. He graduated from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, University of Delhi. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut praises Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's jodi, Reviewer calls Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan India's Tom Cruise and more