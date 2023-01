Happy birthday, Sidharth Malhotra!

Bollywood's handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra turns a year older on January 16. The 38 years old hottie will soon be seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu, directed by Shantanu Bagchi. His film will be release on Netflix on January 20. Sidharth will be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Yodha alongside Disha Patani. The film will release in theatres on July 7, 2023. He also has upcoming web series Indian Police Force in his pipeline. Sidharth has been one of the most eligible bachelors left in Bollywood and on this special day, a look at his dating life.