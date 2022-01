Image credit: Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra upcoming movies

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates her 37th birthday today. The actor started his journey in Bollywood with Student of The Year 2, and later featured in hit films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons and more. The actor faced a downfall in his career, but he bounced back with last year’s release Shershaah. The film released on OTT and it received a great response. Now, he has many interesting films lined up that are all set to take the box office by storm…