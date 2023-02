Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Actress brother Mishaal Advani

Kiara Advani and her picture with her brother Mishaal Advani speaks volume about their deep and strong bond. Mishaal is a musician by profession and is 27-year-old artiste. He started his career in music when he was 13 years old. He was a software engineer by profession, but later he changed his career choice after meeting American hip-hop legend A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles.