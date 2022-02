Image credit: Google

Sidharth Malhota – Kiara Advani

Valentine’s Day is here and there are many celebs who have been in the news for their alleged relationships. However, they haven’t yet officially spoken up about dating each other. Sidharth and Kiara have been in the news for their relationship for the past few years. It is said that the loved blossomed between the two during the shooting of Shershaah. The two have been spotted together many times, but till now, they haven’t officially said that they are in a relationship. Well, not just Sidharth and Kiara, there are many other rumoured couples who should make it official this Valentine’s Day.