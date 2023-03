Image credit: Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani join Bollywood couple's PDA gang

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make for one of the most-loved Bollywood couples now. They got married in a dreamy wedding just about a month ago. Sidharth and Kiara kept their relationship under wraps until last year and didn't really make it official. And then they got married and while it was a hush-hush and intimate wedding too, the love was in the air across the country. Before the wedding, both Kiara and Sidharth kept their interaction on social media limited to stories. But now that they have married, they have officially entered the Bollywood PDA couple gang.