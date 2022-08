Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

There is tremendous buzz around Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. On Koffee With Karan 7, Shahid Kapoor almost confirmed that the Shershaah couple is getting married by the end of this year. Though Sidharth and Kiara did not divulge much information, fans are desperately waiting to know more details about their impending wedding. Well, not about the wedding, but here are some deets about their net worth. As reported by Koimoi, Kiara Advani's net worth is said to be Rs 23 crore. Whereas, Sidharth Malhotra's net worth is reportedly said to be around Rs 80 crore. Together they seem to have a balance of Rs 103 crore. Surely among the richest! Take a look.