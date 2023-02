Karan Johar played a cupid for Bollywood couples

Karan Johar is a social butterfly and everyone is aware of his match-making skills. Most of the time he tries to make a pair of Bollywood celebs and some of them became successful. Not once or twice but Karan Johar has played a cupid multiple times for B-town couples and they got married. From Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor take a look at the list of Bollywood couples who were paired by the filmmaker.