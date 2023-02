Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal fly down

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are going to get married in a couple of days. As per the report, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are going to tie the knot on 7th February 2023. Tonight, the sangeet will take place, state reports. And ahead of Sidharth and Kiara's sangeet ceremony tonight, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have reached Jaisalmer. Sid and Kiara are going to tie the knot at the Suryagarh Palace. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been reportedly dating each other since Shershaah days. Check out Isha and Anand's pics.