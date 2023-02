Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: A look at their childhood pictures

Bollywood's most romantic couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the nuptial knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their pre-wedding festivities have already kick-started and their families and close friends will be attending their wedding. A look at Sidharth Kiara's childhood pictures will make you fall for them.