Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding details OUT!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding prep is going on in full swing. The head over heels in love couple will walk down the aisle in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, Rajasthan on February 7. The Shershaah couple has not officially spoken about their relationship in public and their fans are eagerly waiting to see their wedding pictures. Sidharth and Kiara arrived at their wedding venue on Saturday and their pre-wedding festivities have already started. Before their big day; here's what you need to know.