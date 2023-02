Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Here's what you need to know

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will walk down the aisle on February 7, 2023. Reportedly, their wedding rituals will start at 3 PM and their reception will be held in the Varmala courtyard and the celebration lawn. However, a welcome lunch has been organized on February 6 which will be followed by Sangeet and Mehendi functions. There is news that DJ Ganesh has been invited to the wedding.