Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Sidharth Malhotra reaches Jaisalmer to marry Kiara Advani

It is really happening! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are going to get married. For a long time, the Shershaah duo were rumoured to be dating and it was only last year that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani admitted that they are dating each other. Sidharth and Kiara have been keeping a low profile about their relationship and also their wedding. Kiara Advani is going to marry Sidharth Malhotra at the Suryagrah Palace. And the bride-to-be Kiara Advani reached the wedding venue earlier today. And now, Sidharth Malhotra has reached Jaisalmer with his family.