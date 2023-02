Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Karan Johar off to Jaisalmer

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding is indeed happening. The Shershaad couple has chosen the golden city - Jaisalmer to tie the knot. It was yesterday that the bride and the groom reached the wedding venue along with their families. Today, Baraatis are going to reach. Karan Johar, who is pretty close to Sidharth as well as Kiara, was papped at Kalina airport. He is headed to Jaisalmer to attend the first Bollywood Shaadi of 2023.