Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Haldi and Sangeet details

According to Indiatoday.in, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's pre-wedding ceremonies including sangeet and haldi ceremonies will take place on the same day. The madly in love couple will get married in the presence of their friends and families who will shower them with love and blessings. Reportedly, Sidharth and Kiara's common friends and family members will be wearing marigolds and yellow-themed outfits for the haldi. Reportedly, the bride-to-be Kiara has also discussed the sangeet playlist in Dubai with her besties and Shershaah song Raataan Lambiyan will be part of the list. The pre-wedding festivities might take place on February 4 and 5.