Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding: A look at their net worth, endorsement fees and more

Bollywood's most-awaited wedding has already left fans crazy. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly walk down the aisle on February 6, 2023. The Shershaan couple is head over heels in love with one another and is painting the town red with their true love. If the reports are to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara will get married in Jaisalmer and will throw a reception party in Mumbai for their industry friends. A look at their net worth and other expensive things they own.