Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's big fat Indian wedding

Shershaah couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot today. The couple has chosen the majestic Suryagrh Palace in Rajasthan as their wedding destination. The venue is as fancy as it can get and expensive too. As per a report in Economic Times, a day destination wedding at this Palace can cost around Rs 1.5 crore and it can go upto Rs 2 crore in the peak tourist season. Given that Sidharth and Kiara's wedding spans over three days, it can be assumed that their wedding will cost nothing less than Rs 6 crore. On that note, here's looking at expensive Bollywood weddings.