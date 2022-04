Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally Mr and Mrs

While Ranbir and Alia celebrate their love after getting hitched, everyone showered congratulatory messages on them including their exes. Who says exes can't be friends? Take a cue from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to be cordial with your ex. Ranbir and Alia could find their comfortable kursi(chairs) until they met each other. Today they are each other's comfortable chairs and their fans cannot be happier. There was a strong rumour that Alia Bhatt date Sidharth Malhotra before Ranbir and Ranbir was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Despite their past, the cupel shares a cordial relationship with each one of them and this is proof.