Who doesn’t love Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill? Their cute bond made us all fall in love but Sidharth’s sudden demise left us heartbroken. We have seen Sidharth and Shehnaaz in a lot of music videos until now. As per the updates, they were gearing up for the release of their song titled Habit. But tragedy hit and Sidharth Shukla passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack. However, the song is soon going to released but the title of the song has been changed. Yes, as updated by Sa Re Ga Ma, the song has now been titled Adhura. A poster has been released with the caption, Ek Adhura Gaana Ek Adhuri Kahani #Adhura.... coming soon. Earlier, a few of their BTS picture from this song had gone viral.