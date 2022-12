Image credit: Instagram

Sidharth Shukla ruled millions of hearts

The late reality television star and actor, Siddharth Shukla, who breathed his last on September 2, 2021, would have turned 42 today. To mark his birth anniversay, we take a look at the legacy he has left behind for the fans to cherish. From winning the title of World Best Model to lifting the coveted Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Sidharth has ruled and continue to rule million of hearts not just with his body of work but also with his powerful personality.