Image credit: Instagram

Sidharth Shukla death anniversary

2nd September 2022 will mark Sidharth Shukla’s first death anniversary. The actor’s demise has shocked one and all, and his fans still can’t believe that he is no more. Well, in this one year, Sidharth has made it to the headlines a lot of times, and many celebs have given tributes and spoken about him. But, the late actor’s fans were not happy with their favourite star’s name being used and they trolled many celebs for that.