Image credit: Google.com

Karan Kundrra-Kitani Mohabbat Hai

Television celebrities are now making big names in the Bollywood industry. Many TV celebs have won hearts with their performances on the small screen. These amazing performances got them some really good Bollywood films. With just one hit show, these TV celebs proved that they are the best. Today we bring to you the list of TV actors who have given us one big hit on the small screen that gave them immense popularity. The first in this list would be Bigg Boss 15 participant Karan Kundrra. He was seen in Kitani Mohabbat Hai as Arjun and his performance got him massive fan following.