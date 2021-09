Image credit: Google

Divya Agarwal

It’s still hard to believe that Sidharth Shukla is no more. The actor passed away on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. While the actor is no more, he lives on due to the work he did and the kind of life he lived. The actor had industry friends and they are still in shock. In a recent Instrgram live session, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal said that she was missing him and was expecting to meet him after the show. “I was actually waiting for his approval, once I come out. Ho sakta hai Sidharth mujhe bole, ‘Very well played’,” said the winner.