Sonali Phogat

This morning, we woke up with the sad news that Sonali Phogat has passed away. She was a BJP leader, and rose to fame with her videos on TikTok. She entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card and was in the house for 34 days. Sonali was 42 years old and died due to a heart attack in Goa. Her demise has shocked one and all.