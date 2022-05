Highest paid contestants of reality TV shows

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is coming up and soon Bigg Boss 16 might hit the Tv screens as well. Recently, Lock Upp wrapped up and it was a successful season. Reality TV shows in India has a separate set of audience. Fans love the controversies, romance angles and all the drama that happens in reality TV shows. So, today we have compiled a list of highest paid reality TV show contestants ever. Sidharth Shukla, Rimi Sen, Tejasswi Prakash, Khali, Pamela Anderson and more have made it to the list of highest paid celebs on reality TV shows in India.