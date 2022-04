Sidharth Shukla's co-star Aastha Chaudhary ties the knot

Sidharth Shukla’s co-star Aastha Chaudhary got married to Aditya Banerjee in Allahabad. The actress had worked with the Bigg Boss 13 winner on the show, Babul Ka Aangan Chootey Naa. It was his debut show. Aastha Chaudhary had revealed last year that she had informed him about his roka. She had said, “I was quite close to Sidharth. In fact, during my second last conversation, I told him about my roka. He was very happy for me. In his inimitable style, he had told me, ‘Sahi hai. I am so happy for you. Ghar basa le.” The roka happened last year in the month of August 2021. She got it done on Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress did not share pics or make it public as the actor passed away within a couple of weeks. It took Aastha Chaudhary and his other friends a long time to come out of the shock.