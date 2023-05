Sidhu Moose Wala death anniversary

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead last year on the same day. The late singer was Punjab’s music icon and Congress leader. Today marks the first death anniversary of Sidhu Moose Wala. His family members, friends, and family members are remembering him on this sad occasion. His fiancee Amandeep Kaur is still grieving in the fond memory of her love and has announced that she will not marry anyone. Her decision to stay for life has reminded fans of the Shershaah couple.