Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead

In a shocking turn of events yesterday, Indian singer-rapper from Punjabi, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead. The incident reportedly took place at Jawaharke village of Mansa district. Moose Wala was shot by unidentified assailants. It is said that about 20 rounds were fired at the popular singer-rapper at point-blank range. The tragic incident happened a day after the government curtailed his security. Sidhu was just two weeks away from turning 29. His rap style and songs were quite popular across the country. Apart from popular hit songs, Sidhu's name also has a few controversies attached. Let's check them out below: