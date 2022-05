Sidhu Moose Wala’s executioner also under threat

Lawrence Bishnoi and his associate, Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar, have taken responsibility of Sidhu Moose Wala's shooting via a Facebook post the duo later uploaded. Even more shocking is the fact that Lawrence Bishnoi, a student leader in Chandigarh, is the son of an ex police officer in Punjab. However, those who're familiar with his actions wouldn't be too shocked as he's been known for robbery and extortion cases right through Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab. He's also a part of a gang whose every member is supposed to be as notorious as him. Bishnoi was also also arrested in 2017 on murder charges and is currently serving prison time in Bharatpur jail, Rajasthan. In a twisted irony, security has been raised for Lawrence BIshnoi within Delhi’s Tihar jail after he moved the court for the same, fearing Punjab Police will extract and do away with him in a fake encounter.