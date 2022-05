Sidhu Moose Wala

A shocking piece of news has hit headlines. Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala has been shot dead. As per reports, he was shot dead in Mansa district a day after his security was removed. He was only 28. The singer will be best known for his Jatt Da Muqabla. He was a graduate in Electrical Engineering, and he moved to Canada after his studies. He had quoted Tupac Shakur as his influence. While everyone mourns his demise, here's looking at other Indian celebrities who died at a very young age.