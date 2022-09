Image credit: Twitter

Celebs dazzle at SIIMA 2022 red carpet

The 10th Edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on September 10-11 and celebs such as Rhea Chakraborty, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and others have made stunning entries at the red carpet. Take a look.