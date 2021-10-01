B-grade booty heaven

Anyone who say’s then never enjoyed the voyeuristic pleasure and secret lascivious desires of ogling at X-rated films even once in a blue moon is a bare-face liar. Since porn arrived later in India as opposed to the west, and the secrecy of watching porn on your phone without the fear of being caught not being an option earlier, B-grade actress in ‘X’ or ‘XX’ rated movies ruled supreme through the 80s, 90s, and also, to an extent, in the early 2000s. On that note, nobody, and we reiterate, nobody left a larger mark on X-rated films that South actress. For the uninitiated, B-grade actresses are a big thing down South, be it in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada or the Malayalam film industry. So, acknowledging their contribution in the spirit of not being prudes and simply enjoying the eye-candy they’ve offered down the years, here are the fourteen top B-grade actresses who became X-rated movie queens…