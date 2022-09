Image credit: Instagram

Silk Smitha's erotic dance with Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan had revealed that he had performed an erotic dance with Silk Smitha in Oh Babua Yeh Mahua song in Sadma. He said she didn't know how to dance at all and Prabhu Deva's father Sundaram Master had choreographed it. She had an incredible fashion sense and could imbibe everything she could learn in her performance. But her life was no bed of roses. Kamal said that Silk used to share her horrific experiences with them. Her life was very hard.