B-grade bonanza

Admit it – we’ve all revealed in the voyeuristic pleasure and secret lascivious desires of ogling at X-rated films at some time or another. And with the full force of full-fledged porn arriving later in India and just the unwillingness till date to accept that adult are a thing, B-grade actress in ‘X’ or ‘XX’ rated movies ruled supreme through the 80s, 90s, and somewhat in the early 2000s, and still do, especially for those who don’t want to take the risk of watching porn and find the access to such films to be easier and safer. And nobody, and we reiterate, nobody left or still leave a bigger mark on X-rated films that South actress. In fact, for the uninitiated, B-grade actresses are a big thing down South, be it in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada or Malayalam languages. So, tipping our hate to them in the spirit of not being prudes and simply enjoying what they’ve offered down the years, here are the fourteen top B-grade actresses who became X-rated movie queens…