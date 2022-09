Image credit: Google

Dulquer Salmaan (Sita Ramam Hindi)

Dulquer Salmaan made his Hindi debut with Karwaan, and was later seen in The Zoya Factor. But, the actor is yet to make a mark in the Hindi markets. His Telugu film Sita Ramam, which was released on 5th August 2022, has been dubbed and released in Hindi on 2nd September 2022. So, it will be interesting to see whether the Hindi version of Sita Ramam will be able to make a mark at the box office, and make Dulquer join the pan-India star league.