Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash walk dialogue

Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash’s accent left everyone bonkers and one scene of walk in the night went viral that was recreated by Janhvi Kapoor and later it just went like a wildfire on the internet. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist: Is Virat going to die in the show? Furious Sai fans demand his exit [VIEW TWEETS]