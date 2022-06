Smart Jodi: Ankita Lokhande's better half is a pillar of support

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have won Smart Jodi. The actress in a long interview has spoken about how competitive and enthusiastic Vicky was about his debut on TV. Ankita Lokhande said that the couple are working fine in a marriage where they need to stay away from one another occasionally as he owns businesses in Bilaspur. The actress’ better half has an MBA degree from Jamnalal Bajaj and is the owner of coal washeries worth Rs 100 crores. They are also into mining. Ankita Lokhande said that she could survive the bad phase after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput only because he was by her side. Vicky Jain unconditionally and whole-heartedly supported her decisions and what her heart told her.