Smart Jodi: Here is list of the highest paid couples

Star Plus’ Smart Jodi is the latest TV show in town. It is the Hindi adaptation of the hit Kannada show, Ishmart Jodi. On the show we have jodis like Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain, Bhagyashree-Himalay, Monalisa-Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Kris – Vidhya, Arjun Bijlani – Neha Swami, Aishwarya Sharma – Neil Bhatt and others. BollywoodLife was the first to tell you that Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalay were being paid the highest on the show. They are followed by Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain and Arjun Bijlani – Neha Swami. Here is the complete list…