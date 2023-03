Sobhita Dhulipala

We still live in the world where even today woman is blamed for everything thanks to shows like Anupamaa. Right now, Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala is facing the earth on social media due to her picture going viral with Naga Chaitanya from London. She is called a home breaker as the actor recently got separated with his star wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.