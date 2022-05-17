Bollywood ex-couples after divorce

Divorce is never easy be it for a regular person or celebrity. So, those who think that separating after marriage for Bollywood celebrities is a part and parcel of their lives, need to seriously re-evaluate their thought process. We bring you here the first reaction of a handful of ex-Bollywood couples, including Sohail Khan and Seema Khan, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, and more immediately after exiting family court post their divorce being finalised so that you can see how hard it was for them, too – money and privilege or not – even after making the choice of going parting ways.