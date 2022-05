Sonakshi Sinha just dropped her pictures on her Instagram post flaunting a big rock on her finger calling it a big day.

She took to her Instagram and grid the pictures that are going VIRAL right now and she wrote, BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming true… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU. Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!. While her friend and fraternity members are wshworing congratulatory messages, her fans are wondering who is the mystery man. As Sonakshi Sonakshi sparks her engagement rumours, take a look at the actress's rumoured affairs.