Sonali Bendre

Cancer is a deadly disease and it is heartbreaking to hear someone being diagnosed with it. However, many of our Indian celebrities have battled cancer and come out strong. Sonali Bendre is one of them. In 2018, she revealed that she is suffering from Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She shared that she had just 30 % chances of surviving. However, she fought back and is now back to being healthy.