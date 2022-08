Sonali Phogat passes away: Crushing on Aly Goni and the reactions

Sonali Phogat confessed to liking Aly Goni inside the house of Bigg Boss 14. She was very upfront with her feelings and was unabashed about it. However, she was brutally called out for the same. Netizens trolled Sonali and pointed out the age difference between the two of them. Sonali had taken the names of Sushmita Sen and Priyanka Chopra, talking about women liking younger men. She said that nobody trolled Sush or PeeCee. Furthermore, Sonali also said that her daughter and her family has no issues with her liking Aly. She also said that Jasmin Bhasin, too, understood her feelings. Sonali maintained her dignity throughout and even blessed Aly and Jasmin to stay together life long.