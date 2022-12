Sonam Kapoor seen at the airport in chic look

Sonam Kapoor was seen by the paps at the airport. She was dressed in black pants, tee, trench coat, scarf and boots. It looks like she was headed to Delhi or London. Though she was quite overdressed for the Mumbai chill it looked perfect for Delhi. We did not see her baby boy, Vayu with her. The actress warned the cameramen to not click her son. It is evident that she has lost weight. In fact, with her glowing skin and lustrous tresses, she was simply radiant.