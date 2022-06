Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Catfights are not new in Bollywood. There have been a lot of instances when actresses have said nasty things about each other and have become the most controversial topics ever! Among the biggest controversial catfights is of Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It was Sonam Kapoor who had called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'aunty'. It was after Aishwarya Rai allegedly replaced Sonam Kapoor as a brand ambassador of a cosmetic brand, she said, 'Aishwarya is an aunty from another generation.'