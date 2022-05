Image credit: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja wedding anniversary

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on 8th May 2018. The couple is celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today and Sonam took to Instagram to share some goofy and romantic pictures. She captioned the pictures as, “Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal.”